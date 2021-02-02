-
Royal Enfield brings back 'Forest Green' variant for Bullet 350Last updated on Feb 02, 2021, 12:25 am
Royal Enfield has re-launched the 'Forest Green' color option for its entry-level Bullet 350, after it was discontinued briefly.
To recall, the Bullet 350 is offered in Standard and ES trims and in seven color variants, including the latest shade.
The new variant is mechanically unchanged and carries the same price-tag of Rs. 1.33 lakh.
Here's our roundup.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350: At a glance
The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 sits on a single downtube chassis with a single-piece seat, a chrome-surrounded circular headlight, a single-piece tubular handlebar, a rectangular taillamp, and a chrome-finished exhaust vent.
The cruiser bike also houses an analog instrument console and rides on wire-spoke alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a kerb weight of 191kg, a ground clearance of 135mm, and a wheelbase of 1,395mm.
Engine and power
The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 draws power from a BS6-compliant 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 19.1hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 28Nm. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Safety and suspension setup
In terms of safety, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, and a single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
The suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a 5-step adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.
What about the price?
The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 'Forest Green' color variant has been launched at Rs. 1.33 lakh. However, the entry-level Standard variant costs Rs. 1.27 lakh while the ES model is priced at Rs. 1.42 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).