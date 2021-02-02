Last updated on Feb 02, 2021, 12:15 am

Tata Motors will launch the BS6-compliant version of its Hexa SUV in India later this year. In the latest development, the company has released a software update for the existing BS4 iteration, adding support for Apple CarPlay connectivity on the built-in infotainment console. Until now, the SUV offered support only for Android Auto. Meanwhile, here is what we know about the 2021 Hexa.

Exteriors 2021 Tata Hexa: At a glance

The new-generation Tata Hexa will look similar to the outgoing model, featuring a blacked-out grille with chrome surroundings, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and swept-back headlights. The car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side-steppers, and 5-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps connected by a thick chrome plate and '4x4' badging will grace the rear section.

Information Power and performance

The upcoming Hexa will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter Varicor diesel engine. In BS4 guise, the mill makes 154hp of power and 400Nm of torque. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, or a 6-speed automatic gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

No details regarding the interiors of the 2021 Tata Hexa are currently available. However, it should offer a spacious cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It should house an infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All standard safety features, including multiple airbags and a rear-view camera, should also be available.

