Tata Hexa's software update brings support for Apple CarPlayLast updated on Feb 02, 2021, 12:15 am
Tata Motors will launch the BS6-compliant version of its Hexa SUV in India later this year.
In the latest development, the company has released a software update for the existing BS4 iteration, adding support for Apple CarPlay connectivity on the built-in infotainment console. Until now, the SUV offered support only for Android Auto.
Meanwhile, here is what we know about the 2021 Hexa.
Exteriors
2021 Tata Hexa: At a glance
The new-generation Tata Hexa will look similar to the outgoing model, featuring a blacked-out grille with chrome surroundings, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and swept-back headlights.
The car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side-steppers, and 5-spoke alloy wheels.
Wrap-around taillamps connected by a thick chrome plate and '4x4' badging will grace the rear section.
Information
Power and performance
The upcoming Hexa will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter Varicor diesel engine. In BS4 guise, the mill makes 154hp of power and 400Nm of torque. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, or a 6-speed automatic gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
No details regarding the interiors of the 2021 Tata Hexa are currently available. However, it should offer a spacious cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It should house an infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
All standard safety features, including multiple airbags and a rear-view camera, should also be available.
Information
What about the pricing?
The updated Tata Hexa should be launched in India later this year. As far as its pricing is concerned, it should sport a tag of around Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom).