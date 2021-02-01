Ahead of its expected launch in March, Citroen has unveiled its C5 Aircross SUV in India. It will be available in Shine and Feel variants via the company's La Maison dealerships across 10 locations in the country. It features a 2.0-liter diesel engine, a 12.3-inch digital instrument screen, 18.0-inch alloy wheels, and six airbags. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Citroen C5 Aircross: At a glance

The Citroen C5 Aircross features a sporty design with a two-part grille, one of which connects the headlamps. It also houses halogen/LED headlamps with LED DRLs and fog lamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, power-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer 18.0-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the car is 4,500mm long, 1,969mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,730mm.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the Citroen C5 Aircross packs a 2.0-liter diesel engine that is tuned to deliver 177hp/400Nm. Transmission duties on the four-wheeler are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Citroen claims that the SUV has an ARAI-certified fuel-efficiency of 18.6km/l.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Citroen C5 Aircross has a spacious 5-seater cabin with a powered driver's seat, dual-zone climate control, hands-free parking, a panoramic sunroof, and keyless entry. It also packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the SUV has provisions like six airbags, a rear-view camera, ESP, and Traction control.

Information What about the price?