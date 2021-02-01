Lexus, Toyota's luxury division, has teased a new concept electric car that is expected to debut later this year. The upcoming vehicle will come with sleek LED taillights, a muscular rear bumper, and "Lexus" lettering on the tailgate. It will be powered by a 'Direct4' electric system designed for both pure EVs as well as hybrids. Here are more details.

Exteriors 2021 Lexus concept electric car: At a glance

The 2021 Lexus concept e-car will have an X-shaped front fascia, featuring sleek headlights and a muscular bonnet. It will get a roof with a gentle recess in the middle, and a central fin that shall split the rear glass in two. A neatly integrated spoiler lip, sleek horizontally arranged LED taillights, a muscular rear bumper, and 'LEXUS' lettering, will grace the rear section.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

No details regarding the interiors of the 2021 Lexus concept electric car are available at present. However, it should have a spacious cabin with gullwing doors, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The vehicle should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features. For safety, it should offer multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

Power Power and performance

The 2021 Lexus concept electric car will run on a 'Direct4' electric drive control system, designed for pure EVs and hybrids. It uses two electric motors, one for each axle, and is directly connected to the wheels for instant operation reaction. It can precisely control the "delivery of drive torque from the front and rear electric motors and braking force to all four wheels."

Information When will it be launched?