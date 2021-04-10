-
KTM RC 390 discontinued from official India websiteLast updated on Apr 10, 2021, 11:54 pm
-
Austrian motorcycle company KTM has removed its RC 390 sports bike from the India website, hinting at an imminent launch of the 2021 RC 390.
As for the key highlights, the upcoming model will be equipped with new styling and bodywork, a full-LED headlamp, redesigned alloy wheels, and a 43hp, 373.5cc engine.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
There will be a TFT instrument cluster
-
The 2021 KTM RC 390 will sit on a revised frame and a sub-frame and house a stepped-up seat, a transparent windscreen, an upswept exhaust, redesigned fairing, and a new headlight.
It will ride on new alloy wheels and pack a TFT instrument cluster with support for Bluetooth connectivity and Navigation.
The bike may weigh around 167kg and have a fuel capacity of 9.5-liters.
-
Information
It shall run on a 43hp, 373.5cc motor
-
The upcoming 2021 KTM RC 390 is expected to draw power from a 373.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that produces 43hp of maximum power and 36Nm of peak torque. The unit will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
-
Safety
Dual-channel ABS will ensure safety of the rider
-
For the safety of the rider, the 2021 KTM RC 390 should come with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the India-specific variant will be taken care of by a non-adjustable fork on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Information
2021 KTM RC 390: Pricing
-
The official pricing details of the 2021 KTM RC 390 are unknown as of now. However, considering its expected specifications and features, the vehicle will likely be priced at around Rs. 2.80 lakh. Once launched, it will rival the TVS Apache RR 310.