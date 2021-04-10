Austrian motorcycle company KTM has removed its RC 390 sports bike from the India website, hinting at an imminent launch of the 2021 RC 390. As for the key highlights, the upcoming model will be equipped with new styling and bodywork, a full-LED headlamp, redesigned alloy wheels, and a 43hp, 373.5cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design There will be a TFT instrument cluster

The 2021 KTM RC 390 will sit on a revised frame and a sub-frame and house a stepped-up seat, a transparent windscreen, an upswept exhaust, redesigned fairing, and a new headlight. It will ride on new alloy wheels and pack a TFT instrument cluster with support for Bluetooth connectivity and Navigation. The bike may weigh around 167kg and have a fuel capacity of 9.5-liters.

Information It shall run on a 43hp, 373.5cc motor

The upcoming 2021 KTM RC 390 is expected to draw power from a 373.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that produces 43hp of maximum power and 36Nm of peak torque. The unit will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety Dual-channel ABS will ensure safety of the rider

For the safety of the rider, the 2021 KTM RC 390 should come with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the India-specific variant will be taken care of by a non-adjustable fork on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2021 KTM RC 390: Pricing