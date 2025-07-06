'Wasn't a big deal': Ram Kapoor on 'Mistry' controversy

Actor Ram Kapoor recently found himself in hot water after he was dropped from the promotional activities of his JioHotstar series Mistry for making inappropriate remarks. In a recent interview with Zoom, the actor admitted that his family "went berserk" over the incident, but he maintained that it was "not a big deal." He said he handled it and assured everyone not to panic.

Family reaction 'I was telling everyone, why are you all reacting...' Kapoor recalled, "When this news hit, my family and my network and my staff went berserk. And I was telling everyone, 'Why are you all reacting so much?" "I try not to make anything into too big a deal because I genuinely am of the thought process that...all the big deals in our life are choices that we make. For me, it was definitely a situation that needed to be handled, but it was not a big deal."

Parental advice Kapoor advised his children to handle challenges without panic Kapoor also shared that he advised his children to handle life's challenges without panic. He said, "I told my children the same thing: that, guys, all this will happen in life. You will decide whether it's going to be a big deal or not." "So that doesn't mean that you ignore it or bypass it. Things have to be handled, but without panic." "Because small, unnecessary things affect us and waste our lives."

Controversy details I tend to become my 'bindaas' self: Kapoor on controversy A few days before the release of Mistry, Kapoor was dropped from all promotional activities after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate and offensive remarks during a media event. Speaking to ETimes about the incident, he said, "The interviews are being held solely with [Mona Singh]. I am guilty as charged. I have said it." "But this is what I have to say in my defense...I tend to become my bindaas self."