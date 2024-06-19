In brief Simplifying... In brief "Munjya", a horror comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, continues to impress at the box office, crossing the ₹60cr mark and expected to reach ₹70cr by the end of its second week.

The film, set in Maharashtra, features a mythical creature disrupting the life of a single mother and her son.

Meanwhile, Maddock Films, the production house behind "Munjya", has an exciting lineup for this year, including "Sky Force" and "Stree 2".

'Munjya' box office collection: Day 12

Box office: 'Munjya' continues strong performance, crosses ₹60cr mark smoothly

By Tanvi Gupta 12:34 pm Jun 19, 202412:34 pm

What's the story Abhay Verma and Sharvari's latest film, Munjya, which recently crossed ₹60cr mark at the box office in 12 days, is simply unstoppable! Released on June 7, Maddock Films's project had a robust weekend and maintained its momentum into the weekdays. The partial holiday on Monday due to Eid contributed to earnings of ₹5.50cr, a figure close to Saturday's collections of ₹6.75cr and significantly higher than Friday's earnings of ₹3.75cr.

Steady performance

'Munjya' held strong despite direct competition

Tuesday was a critical day for the Aditya Sarpotdar-directed film, with earnings mirroring Friday's strong performance. Munjya raked in ₹3.40cr, an impressive figure given that a large portion of the audience had already seen the film during the extended four-day weekend. Even if earnings had been around ₹3cr, it would have been considered successful; however, Munjya managed to accumulate a few extra lakhs. Meanwhile, it recorded an overall 20.16% Hindi occupancy—higher than its competitor Chandu Champion's 13.86%.

Box office forecast

Film is expected to cross the ₹70cr mark soon

Despite direct competition from Chandu Champion, Munjya has reached a total of ₹62.45cr and is expected to cross the ₹70cr mark by the end of the second week. Unless something unexpected occurs, which is unlikely, the film is projected to have lifetime earnings in the range of ₹90-95cr. The third Friday will be crucial for its performance; if it manages to stay over the ₹2cr mark despite new releases, it could potentially reach a century run.

About the film

Know more about the plot of 'Munjya'

The film is set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, revolving around the chaos caused by a mythical creature from Indian folklore named Munjya. This creature disrupts the life of Bittu, played by Verma, while Mona Singh portrays Pummy, an overly protective single working mother. The movie is part of Maddock Films's horror comedy universe which includes Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), and Bhediya (2022).

Upcoming ventures

Meanwhile, a look at Maddock Films's exciting upcoming lineup

Under producer Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films has an exciting lineup of films slated for this year. Fans can look forward to Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force, slated for October 2, which retells India's first and deadliest airstrike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. But before that, get ready for Stree 2, hitting theaters on August 15!