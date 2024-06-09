Next Article

By Isha Sharma 09:06 am Jun 09, 2024

What's the story Director Aditya Sarpotdar is set to release a new horror comedy, Kakuda, following closely on the heels of his recent film, Munjya. The forthcoming movie, inspired by Indian folklore, will feature actors Riteish Deshmukh and Sonakshi Sinha, reported Mid-Day.﻿ This project marks Deshmukh's reunion with the director after the 2018 film Mauli. Written by Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi, Kakuda is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

'Kakuda' to be released on OTT

"We are looking to release the film in the next two or three months. Until now, we have not decided the OTT platform on which the film will be released," the director stated. The movie is Sarpotdar's third venture into horror comedy after Zombivili (2022) and Munjya (2024). "The storyline of the film and character details are currently under wraps," he added.

Sarpotdar continues work in Marathi cinema with 'Faster Fene' sequel

Despite his increasing involvement in Bollywood, Sarpotdar is not abandoning Marathi cinema. He is simultaneously working on Faster Fene, a sequel to the 2017 detective crime thriller of the same name starring Amey Wagh and Girish Kulkarni. The sequel is being co-produced by Deshmukh, who is currently preparing to reprise his role in Sajid Nadiadwala's ensemble comic caper Housefull 5.