Akshay-Tiger's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' set for Eid 2024 release

Written by Aikantik Bag May 05, 2023, 10:28 am 1 min read

Akshay Kumar is one of those superstars who has had a lot of rough patches in his career. Post-pandemic, the Khiladi of Bollywood is not being able to crack the box office numbers. As per a recent report, it was confirmed that his upcoming film with Tiger Shroff titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to release for Eid 2024.

Action-flick is in the final stage of shooting

The action flick is the buzz for quite some time. A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Pooja Entertainment has locked the Eid weekend for the release of their action-packed entertainer." It is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Prithviraj Sukumaran will star as the antagonist. The film's shooting will be wrapped up the in next seven days.

Potential clash with Salman-Karan film

The cast includes Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles. The film will be full of power-packed action sequences. Interestingly, Salman Khan is in talks with Karan Johar for a Dharma Productions film for Eid 2024. The festival is known for Khan's trademark releases. Let's see if we get to witness a clash between the Bollywood bigwigs.

