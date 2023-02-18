Entertainment

'Selfiee': Honey Singh's 'Kudi Chamkeeli' teaser from Akshay Kumar-starrer out!

The teaser of 'Kudi Chamkeeli' from 'Selfiee' is now out!

Fan-favorite singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has rekindled his association with Akshay Kumar! The duo is best known for their work together on Khiladi 786 and Boss, which featured Kumar in the lead and had multiple songs by Singh. Now, they have collaborated once again for Kudi Chamkeeli, a groovy song from Kumar's upcoming comedy-drama film Selfiee, scheduled to release on February 24.

Brief clip features flashy cars, outdoor shots

Kudi Chamkeeli's 19-second-long teaser features Singh in his trademark style with flashy, luxurious cars and women dancing in the background. We also get to catch a glimpse of Kumar driving a car with a woman in the front passenger seat. "You asked for it, and they are back with Kudi Chamkeeli," says the teaser. The complete song will be out on Sunday (February 19).

Check out the teaser here

Here's everything you need to know about 'Selfiee'

A Raj Mehta directorial, Selfiee co-stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in crucial roles. The project was announced in January 2022. A remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence, the movie features Kumar as a film star, while Hashmi plays his fan-turned-foe. It is Mehta's third film after Good Newwz (2019) and JugJugg Jeeyo (2022). Both of these were commercial successes.

Did you hear previous songs from album?

The makers have been trying to create buzz around Selfiee by releasing other party tracks, besides Kudi Chamkeeli. For instance, the first song to be released was Main Khiladi, a recreated/remixed version of Main Khiladi Tu Anari. It was received well by the audience. However, the next promotional song Kudiye Ni Teeri, received flak since it featured a much younger Mrunal Thakur opposite Kumar.

Quick look at Kumar's bustling professional calendar

The busiest actor in B-town who is forever swamped with back-to-back releases, Kumar has an interesting lineup of films scheduled ahead. This year, he will also be seen in the action-packed entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Tiger Shroff. It's been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He is also awaiting the release of Oh My God 2, Soorarai Pottru's Hindi remake, and Capsule Gill.