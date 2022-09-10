Entertainment

Did Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty just hint at 'Hera Pheri 3'?

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 10, 2022, 04:54 pm 3 min read

'Hera Pheri' released in March 2000 and spawned a sequel 'Phir Hera Pheri' in 2006.

Did the stars really align the right way? Is it finally happening? On Akshay Kumar's 55th birthday on Friday (September 9), numerous celebrities sent best wishes his way. However, there was one wish that truly stood out amid the flurry of celebratory messages—that of Suniel Shetty. His tweet has kickstarted speculations of the third installment of the classic comedy Hera Pheri. Here's what happened.

Considered one of Hindi cinema's most exceptional offerings, the breakthrough franchise has stood the test of time, and Raju (Kumar), Shyam (Shetty), and Baburao (Paresh Rawal) have become landmark characters.

The first two Hera Pheri films paved the pathway for several other comedies of errors, including Garam Masala, Malamaal Weekly, etc.

Hence, the franchise's loyalists have been awaiting Hera Pheri 3 with bated breath.

Suniel Shetty took to Twitter on Friday and shared an endearing montage of his several roles with Kumar over the ages. He wrote, "Hey Rajuuuuu!! Happy birthday re baba!! Have a great one [heart emoji]." And then, Khiladi Kumar was quick to respond and tweeted, "Shyam bhai, thank you for the wishes. Phir thodi hera pheri kar le?" Our patience is trickling out!

Shyam bhai, thank you for the wishes. Phir thodi hera pheri kar le ❤️😂 ? https://t.co/j8aRE0A1fN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2022

In June this year, multiple reports about the third part surfaced, with producer Firoz Nadiadwala confirming it is indeed on the cards. He also delighted fans by revealing that the original actors will reprise their roles. "The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It'll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters," Nadiadwala had said.

While fans haven't been greeted with a formal announcement yet, the actors' Twitter interaction has already got them talking. And, who can blame them? One fan wrote, "I just love this; cannot wait for part 3," while another tweeted, "This hint is enough to rejoice for the biggest waiting." Some fans were quick to miss Rawal and expressed their desire to see the trio.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri (2000) was a remake of the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking. It also featured Tabu and Gulshan Grover, among others. Its sequel Phir Hera Pheri was directed and written by Neeraj Vora, who had a cameo in it. It co-starred Bipasha Basu and Rimi Sen. You can stream both films on Amazon Prime Video, among other platforms.

