Why is #ArrestJubinNautiyal trending on Twitter?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 10, 2022, 03:22 pm 3 min read

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has landed in controversy over his upcoming show.

Bollywood's much-loved crooner Jubin Nautiyal has given us some of the most popular romantic songs like Raataan Lambiyan, Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai, and Tum Hi Aana, to name a few. However, it wasn't one of his ballads that set Twitter abuzz since Friday. As netizens demanded the singer's arrest—protesting his upcoming concert—the #ArrestJubinNautiyal hashtag has crossed 10,000 tweets (at the time of writing).

Context Why does this story matter?

The Uttarakhand-based singer is renowned for giving us some of the most soul-stirring songs.

Right from his debut in 2014 with the song Ek Mulakaat, Nautiyal has become synonymous with romantic songs that talk about love and heartbreak.

However, the singer now seems to be trending for all the wrong reasons over a poster of his next concert that has irked many netizens.

Explainer Why did the concert poster anger netizens?

The poster for Nautiyal's upcoming show in Houston, shared by one Rehan Siddiqui, has been making rounds on the internet due to a name mentioned on it—Jai Singh. As per reports, Singh is listed as a wanted criminal by the Chandigarh Police and has been on the run for over 30 years. He has charges of video piracy and drug smuggling registered against him.

Allegations Singh was part of Khalistani group, sold pirated film copies

The Quint published a report back in 2019, saying that Singh was part of the banned Khalistani group in Punjab who fled to Fremont city in California 0 ago. He allegedly formed a Khalistani group in Fermont and provided logistical support to members hailing from the gurudwara there. Singh also reportedly started a DVD store there that sold pirated copies of Bollywood movies.

Information Siddiqui is infamous as 'ISI agent'; runs anti-India propaganda

Siddiqui, who shared Nautiyal's concert poster, is allegedly an "ISI agent" who supported anti-CAA protests in Houston and pro-Khalistan demonstrations. He is known for using his radio channel—as a means to run his "anti-India propaganda"—to organize Indian artists' concerts, per TOI. In 2019, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urged artists to refrain from signing projects with "Pak nationals and Pak performers."

Additional Other Bollywood artists, too, landed in trouble due to Singh

Previously, many famous Indian singers like Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and also actor Saif Ali Khan were riddled with controversy for performing in America "at the behest of Siddiqui," according to the statement issued by the FWICE. Singer and composer Singh's 2019 US concert had run into trouble after it was discovered that the concert organizing company was run by no other than Singh.

Twitter Post Netizens called out Nautiyal for his unsuitable ties

Seems like Bollywood will never learn.

Latest is @JubinNautiyal, he's working with ISI agents blacklisted by GOI.

Here's the letter issued by @HMOIndia on June 2020 asking Indian artists not to work with Rehan and his associates... #ArrestJubinNautiyal pic.twitter.com/Yb0dBFvThT — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) September 9, 2022