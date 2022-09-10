Entertainment

Disney announces 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at D23 Expo

Disney has announced 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at D23 Expo (Photo credit: Twitter/@DisneyD23).

Disney's biggest fan event, the D23 Expo, is off to a splendid start! It is currently underway in Anaheim, California, and has introduced many exciting titles. One of them is the new The Lion King prequel, titled Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins. The film will chronicle the journey of the great Mufasa, who becomes the ruler of the iconic Pride Lands.

Context Why does this story matter?

Disney is celebrating all things entertainment at the D23 Expo 2022 that kicked off on September 9 (Friday).

Barry Jenkins's next directorial Mufasa was also among the slew of announcements made at the event.

The director has several popular films to his credit, including the Oscar-winning film Moonlight.

Bringing back nostalgia, a teaser trailer for The Lion King's prequel was also shared at D23.

Plot Film to narrate how Mufasa became king of Pride Lands

Talking about Mufasa's character, Jenkins said, "We assume that [Mufasa] was just born into his lineage, but it was actually an orphan who had to navigate the world alone by himself." He also shared that the upcoming film would narrate the origin story of "one of the greatest kings in the history of the Pride Lands," who goes on to become Simba's father.

Trailer Trailer showed baby Mufasa being swept away in a flood

A trailer that was screened at the D23 Expo took the audience back to Pride Rock, where Rafiki (John Kani) narrates the story of Mufasa to young cubs while a melody from The Lion King plays in the background. Moreover, baby Mufasa gets swept away in a flood, making him an orphan who is about to take on the world all by himself.

Details All about film's expected release, other details

Jenkins has also revealed that we will see younger versions of characters Timon, Pumbaa, and Rafiki in Mufasa: The Lion King! Additionally, the film will show Mufasa's childhood growing up with his brother Scar, who eventually turns against him. To note, The Lion King is one of Disney's most popular classics of all time. Mufasa: The Lion King is set to release in 2024.