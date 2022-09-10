Entertainment

Karan Johar announces series on 'nepotism vs outsiders' titled 'Showtime'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 10, 2022, 01:28 pm 2 min read

Karan Johar's 'Showtime' will be headlined by Emraan Hashmi.

Disney's biggest event of the year, the D23 Expo, is on in full swing in Anaheim, California. While Disney+ announced some new and exciting shows and movies, three new Indian shows were announced as well! One of them is an upcoming fiction series titled Showtime, which will be produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

The "House of Mouse" is celebrating all things entertainment during the D23 Expo 2022, which kicked off on September 9 (Friday) and will go on till September 11 (Sunday).

Many new titles were announced and trailers were unveiled, giving us a glimpse into some of the biggest upcoming titles.

Disney+ Hotstar has also announced two titles associated with filmmaker and host, Johar, at D23.

Announcement 'Showtime' will reveal industry's 'biggest trade secrets': Johar

Johar will be collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar once again for Showtime, which will reportedly feature actor Emraan Hashmi in the lead. He said, "I am excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for our new collaboration, announced at the prestigious D23 Expo. I am happy to announce an all-new Dharma Production series, Showtime, which will lift the curtain on India's entertainment industry's biggest trade secrets."

Twitter Post Take a look at Karan Johar's announcement

Bollywood is the land of dreams - dreams that are dreamt with eyes wide open. #HotstarSpecials #Showtime, a drama series, brings forward all the off-screen fights for the power that runs the show. pic.twitter.com/EorEJWcN6p — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 10, 2022

Quote Will 'Showtime' follow bloodline or merit?

Disney+ Hotstar's Head of Content Gaurav Banerjee spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said that Johar, the one who "has taken so much heat on the topic of nepotism," will tell the story of how everything "fits in Bollywood." "It's a story about a studio and which direction it will take. Will it go in favor of bloodline, or will it go with merit (sic)!"

Information Other Indian titles announced at D23 Expo

Johar's celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan is currently in the middle of Season 7. The show, streaming on Hotstar, has received a tremendous response. So much so that the eighth season of the Johar-led show was also announced at the D23 Expo! Additionally, a new version of the television series Mahabharata was announced as well. Banerjee promised it will be a "visual spectacle."