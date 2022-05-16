Entertainment

Meet 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' family: Cast introduces their wholesome characters

May 16, 2022, 06:34 pm

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is releasing on June 24.

It's time to meet the Jug Jugg Jeeyo family! Dharma Productions has kickstarted the promotions of its upcoming multi-starrer family drama Jug Jug Jeeyo. While the trailer is yet to be released, the makers have released small introductory clips of all the six main characters. Helmed by Raj Mehta (Good Newwz), the film is heading towards a June 24 theatrical release.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo will mark many firsts.

It is the debut collaboration between Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan, two promising young stars from the industry.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is also popular Youtuber Prajakta Koli's debut film.

With this family entertainer, Neetu Singh is returning to the silver screen after nine years.

She was last seen in Besharam, which also starred her son, Ranbir Kapoor.

What do we see in introductory clips?

The six videos offer us a glimpse of what this family is going to be like. Dressed in their sartorial bests, we meet the characters while their voiceovers play in the background. While Anil Kapoor's character Bheem proclaims to be self-obsessed, for his wife, Geeta (Singh), familial happiness takes center stage. We also meet Kuku, played by Dhawan, and Naina, essayed by Advani.

Earlier, sweet-n-cute first-look posters were dropped

On Friday, director-producer Karan Johar unveiled posters from the film that focused on all six cast members. One of the photos showed them decked up in dazzling white, while the rest underlined Dharma Productions' recurring theme: a tightly knit, happy family. Captioning the photos, Johar had written, "Aaiye, is parivar ka hissa baniye! A true family entertainer coming your way-with emotions and love (sic)."

Who is behind the multistarrer film?

Reportedly, the film is a tale of two different generations, entangled around issues post-marriage. The film "sends a unique point about love, but with ample humor." Sumit Batheja (Attack), Rishabh Sharma (Good Newwz), and Anurag Singh (Kesari) are credited for screenplay, dialogues, and story, respectively. Johar's Dharma Productions is bankrolling the film while Tanishk Bagchi is in charge of the music department.