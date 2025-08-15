'Tricky': Steve Smith reflects on 2028 LA Olympics dreams

Australian cricketing superstar Steve Smith has admitted that getting into the T20I squad for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will be a "tricky" task. Despite the challenges, Smith is determined to pursue his dream of representing Australia at this global sporting event. Cricket will return to the Olympics after 128 years, last being played in 1900. Here are further details.

Olympic dreams It will be tricky to get in there: Smith Speaking to Sky Sports, Smith said, "I mean, it is a goal of mine to try and make that Olympic team in '28." He acknowledged the current strength of the Australian T20 team but remained optimistic about his chances. "It's going to be tricky to get in there," Smith said, adding that he would keep trying his best.

Olympic history Fascination for the Olympics Smith, who will be 39 by the time of the next Olympics, has always been fascinated by the event. He said, "I've watched a lot of Olympics since I was a young kid and really enjoyed watching the Australian athletes go about it." The return of cricket to the Summer Games after more than a century excited him as well.

Career highlights Excitement for Olympic debut Smith has had an illustrious career, having played in World Cups, Champions Trophy, and World Test Championship finals. However, he is equally excited about the prospect of representing Australia on a global stage like the Olympics. He said, "I've obviously played in lots of World Cups and Ashes...but when this popped up it was something new."

Retirement impact Retirement from ODIs and last T20I appearance Smith retired from ODIs after enduring a heartbreak in the 2025 Champions Trophy. His last T20I appearance was in February 2024 against New Zealand. With the T20 World Cup scheduled for India and Sri Lanka next year, it remains to be seen if Smith will be part of Australia's plans for the marquee event. He is unlikely to make the cut, given the firepower in the current Aussie line-up.