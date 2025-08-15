Jadon Sancho yet to give green light to Roma move

AS Roma are still waiting for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho to give his green light to a proposed move. The 25-year-old saw the Italian club make a £20m bid for him. The deal is an initial loan with an obligation to buy. Sancho, who is looking for a new club before the transfer window closes on September 1, is open to discuss with Roma since earlier this week but is still working on personal terms, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Transfer strategy Man United prepared to accept Roma's £20m bid Man United are prepared to accept Roma's £20m bid for the player. The club is determined to sell Sancho, who has been seeking an exit. Besides Sancho, the likes of Antony, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia expressed their desire to leave the club earlier in July. The club gave them more time to explore future options by delaying their return for pre-season training. When the players returned, they trained away from the first team.

Chelsea Chelsea paid Manchester United £5m penalty for Jadon Sancho In June, Chelsea decided not to activate their £25 million obligation to sign Sancho permanently this summer. Instead, they ended up paying a £5 million penalty for breaking the agreement. The winger returned to Manchester United at the end of June after failing to agree on personal terms for an extended stay at Chelsea. Last summer, Chelsea signed Sancho on loan with an obligation to buy which had a penalty clause if the move would have failed to go through.