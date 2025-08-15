Decoding India's probable 15-member squad for T20 Asia Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) will reportedly announce the Indian cricket team 's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup on August 19 in Mumbai. The tournament is set to begin on September 9 in the UAE with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, the selection for the continental tournament is set to be a challenging task with many players in the picture. Let's decode India's probable 15-member squad for the Asia Cup.

Top order Who will form the opening pair The selection committee is likely to stick with the opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as the two batters were sensational in their recent T20I assignments. This could leave Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal struggling to secure a spot. As Jaiswal was a part of India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad, he might be picked as the back-up opener. Notably, Samson will also double up as a keeper.

Middle order These batters can form the middle order Tilak Varma, who scored three successive T20 hundreds last year, aced the number-three role in recent T20Is. However, he faces stiff competition with Shreyas Iyer for the spot as the latter was sensational in IPL 2024. Nevertheless, both batters should get a go in the squad. Team captain Suryakumar Yadav, who will be present at the selection meeting, can bat anywhere from three to five.

Finishers Who will be the finishers? Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh should be the designated finishers in the squad. Though both batters failed to set the IPL 2025 on fire, they have proven their mettle at the highest level. Dhruv Jurel can be the back-up finisher as his stocks in T20 cricket have grown in recent times. He will also be the back-up keeper to Samson as Rishabh Pant is unlikely to feature due to a toe fracture.

All-rounders Here are the all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel are likely to be the main all-rounders in the squad, occupying the No.6 and No.7 positions respectively. While Pandya is among the best all-rounders going around in white-ball cricket, Axar's left-arm spin can be lethal on UAE tracks. If India decide to go with just two all-rounders, Washington Sundar will be a notable miss.

Bowlers Here are the bowlers The pace attack for the Asia Cup 2025 could feature Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh as the main bowlers. If Bumrah fails to make it to the squad owing to fitness concerns, either Mohammed Siraj or Prasidh Krishna should be picked. Pandya should be the third seamer in the XI. Veteran spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav complete the squad.