Trevoh Chalobah fit for Crystal Palace clash, confirms Enzo Maresca

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Trevoh Chalobah is fit to play against Crystal Palace in their Premier League 2025-26 season opener on Sunday. The news comes after Chalobah came off during a recent pre-season match against AC Milan . Maresca joked about the incident, saying "It was just too hot for him [against AC Milan]." Here's what he said in a press conference ahead of the weekend clash against Palace.

Injury updates Updates on other injured players Maresca also gave an update on Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia, who are both "in the process of coming back" from their respective injuries. However, there is still uncertainty over Wesley Fofana's availability for the match against Palace. Levi Colwill will miss the game as he recently underwent ACL surgery and is expected to be out for a long time.

Impact assessment Colwill's absence a 'big loss' Maresca acknowledged the impact of Colwill's absence, calling it a "big loss" for the team. "He is ok, aware he will be out for a long time,' Maresca said. "It's a big loss for us. You know how important Levi has been for us last season and the way we want to play. We have said many times that we are able to create chances and attack if we're able to build up the right way, and Levi was a huge part of our build-up."

Views We guess we are ready, says Maresca on facing Palace Palace are a tough side and won the FA Cup last season before defeating Liverpool on penalties to claim the FA Community Shield last weekend. Maresca said his side is ready to take on the Eagles. "We guess we are ready, but we need to wait for the real competition to verify that," Maresca said. "As you said, it's been quite a short break. We are going to try to be ready."

Game 'Sunday's game will be very difficult' Maresca said Sunday's clash against Palace will be a difficult one. "Sunday's game will be very difficult. [They won] the Community Shield against Liverpool and the FA Cup against Manchester City. So, in two finals, they beat two of the best teams in England in the last 15 years. So it shows how complicated it will be on Sunday."