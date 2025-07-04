These five Manchester United players have asked to leave: Details

In a major development, five Manchester United players have expressed their desire to leave the club. The list includes England international Marcus Rashford and Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho. Other players seeking an exit are Brazilian winger Antony, Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia, and English forward Jadon Sancho. As per BBC, the club has given them more time to explore future options by delaying their return for pre-season training.

Career trajectory Rashford desperate to seek new adventure Rashford, who has made 426 senior appearances for United and scored 128 goals, has had a rocky relationship with manager Ruben Amorim. The 27-year-old was loaned to Aston Villa for the second half of last season, where he scored four goals and provided six assists. Villa went against making the player's loan move permanent. Rashford wants to play for Barcelona, however, United prefer a sale rather than loaning him out.

Player discontent Garnacho fell out with Amorim over Europa League final snub Garnacho, 21, was a regular feature in United's Europa League 2024/25 campaign but was only a late substitute in the final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. The Argentine took to social media after the match expressing his frustration with limited playing time. His comments suggest that the outcome of this final could influence his decision about staying or leaving the club. Garnacho has made 144 appearances for United, scoring 26 times. Last season, he clocked 58 appearances, scoring 11 goals.

Sancho Sancho could join Juventus Sancho spent last season on loan at Chelsea and impressed for the Blues. He is now looking for a permanent move away from Old Trafford. Chelsea decided not to activate their £25 million obligation to sign Sancho permanently this summer. Instead, they will pay a £5 million penalty to Manchester United for breaking the agreement. During his season-long loan at Stamford Bridge, Sancho scored five goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions. He featured in 41 matches across all competitions. Juventus are said to be willing to land the Englishman.

Duo Man United flops Antony and Malacia want an exit Brazil winger Antony and Dutch defender Malacia were signed by United under former manager Erik ten Hag. Sancho failed to live up to the hype and struggled. He was sent on loan to Real Betis in the January transfer window and he ended up making an impression. Malacia spent the second half of the previous campaign at PSV Eindhoven, who decided against signing him on a permanent basis. Malacia's time at United has been filled with injuries.