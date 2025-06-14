Tottenham close in on £30m Mathys Tel deal: Details here
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of finalizing a £30 million deal for Mathys Tel, according to Sky Sports.
The young forward was initially brought in on loan from Bayern Munich with an option to buy in January under former manager Ange Postecoglou. Spurs had paid a £7.3m loan fee in January for Tel.
However, he has since been replaced by Thomas Frank, who has given his approval for the deal.
Here are further details.
Player stats
Tel made 13 Premier League appearances last season
During his loan spell, Tel made 11 Premier League starts and overall 13 appearances. He played a total of 913 minutes. He managed to score two goals in the process and make an assist.
Overall, he made 20 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring thrice.
Rennes, his former club, hold a sell-on clause of around 10-15% in any future transfer deal for him.
Information
16 goals for Bayern Munich
Tel made 83 appearances for Bayern and scored 16 goals. He made 14 appearances last season before making a loan move to Spurs in January. 12 of his goals for Bayern came in 60 Bundesliga appearances.
Managerial influence
Frank wants to bring Mbeumo to Tottenham
Tel's permanent signing could pave the way for other transfers under Frank's management.
The new manager is keen on reuniting with Bryan Mbeumo, who Brentford value at over £60 million.
Although Spurs have yet to make a bid for the forward, they are optimistic that Frank can persuade him to join Tottenham.
Earlier this month, Manchester United had a £45 million plus £10 million add-ons offer rejected by Brentford for Mbeumo as it fell short of their valuation.