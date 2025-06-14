What's the story

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of finalizing a £30 million deal for Mathys Tel, according to Sky Sports.

The young forward was initially brought in on loan from Bayern Munich with an option to buy in January under former manager Ange Postecoglou. Spurs had paid a £7.3m loan fee in January for Tel.

However, he has since been replaced by Thomas Frank, who has given his approval for the deal.

Here are further details.