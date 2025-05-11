What's the story

Newcastle United beat 10-man Chelsea 2-0 in matchweek 36 of the Premier League 2024/25 season at St James' Park on Sunday.

With this win, Newcastle have moved to third in the Premier League standings, going above Manchester City.

Chelsea saw the hosts get an early lead before their hopes were dashed with a player being sent off.

Chelsea offered more in the 2nd half but Newcastle killed the contest late on. Here's more.