Premier League 2023-24, West Ham hold Newcastle United 2-2: Stats

1/3

Sports 2 min read

Premier League 2023-24, West Ham hold Newcastle United 2-2: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:45 pm Oct 08, 202308:45 pm

West Ham and Newcastle United shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw on matchday eight (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

West Ham and Newcastle United shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw on matchday eight of the 2023-24 Premier League. Tomas Soucek handed West Ham the lead but two quickfire strikes from Alexander Isak helped Newcastle to take the lead. However, Mohammed Kudus found the equalizer in the dying minutes to earn a point. This is West Ham's second draw in the ongoing league.

2/3

Alexander Isak registered this Premier League record

As per Opta, Newcastle forward Isak is the third Swedish player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances. Only, Freddie Ljungberg (five consecutive matches in April 2002) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (two runs in the 2016-17 season) have achieved this feat. This is Isak's 16th Premier League goal in 29 league appearances (one assist). He has scored seven goals this season (all competitions).

3/3

Some other records from the match

West Ham have won only one of the last nine Premier League matches against Newcastle United (D4, L4). Their last win against Newcastle was a 4-2 away win in August 2021. This is the first time Newcastle have gone eight games without a defeat in London in the Premier League history. They were unbeaten in their seven Premier League games last season (W4, D3).