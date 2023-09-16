Richarlison becomes third Brazilian with 50-plus Premier League goals: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 16, 2023 | 11:40 pm 1 min read

Richarlison scored and assisted in Tottenham's 2-1 win over Sheffield United (Photo credit: X/@SpursOfficial)

Tottenham Hotspur won an edge-of-the-seat thriller against Sheffield United on matchday five of the 2023-24 Premier League. After trailing for most of the game, Spurs scored twice in stoppage time to beat Sheffield United 2-1. Richarlison netted the equalizer while Dejan Kulusevski slammed home the winner in the dying moments of the game. Spurs have now won four consecutive Premier League matches. Here's more.

Richarlison became the third Brazilian with 50-plus Premier League goals

Tottenham star Richarlison once again stepped up with a vital goal on the night. His strike against Sheffield United was his 50th Premier League goal and he became only the third Brazilian to achieve this feat behind Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus. Among Brazilians, Firmino managed 82 goals in 256 PL appearances. While Arsenal's Jesus is second with 70 league goals (187 matches).

A look at Richarlison's match stats

Richarlison was introduced in the 80th minute of the match against Sheffield United. As per Statman Dave, Richarlison had nine touches and won three out of five aerial duels. He completed a key pass, scored a goal and provided an assist in 26 minutes.

