Premier League 2022-23: Arsenal held by Brentford; Tottenham suffer

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 11, 2023

Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal were held 1-1 by Brighton (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal were held 1-1 by Brentford in a crunch encounter on Saturday. Leandro Trossard handed Arsenal a 1-0 lead in the 66th minute before Bees forward Ivan Toney equalized for the visitors. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur suffered a massive 4-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City to suffer a jolt in terms of chasing Champions League qualification. Here's more.

A look at the Premier League standings

Arsenal have now dropped points for the second successive match. The Gunners have 51 points from 21 games (W16 D3 L2). Brentford are 8th in the table, racing to 34 points from 22 games. Brentford played out their 10th draw in PL 2022-23. Meanwhile, Spurs remain fifth with 39 points from 23 games. Leicester are 13th with 24 points from 22 games.

Arsenal held 1-1 by the Bees

Substitute Trossard scored his first goal for Arsenal as a resilient Brentford earned a deserved point. In the first half, the Bees hit the woodwork through Toney before Arsenal gained a lead when Trossard struck at the back post four minutes after coming on. Toney nodded in Christian Norgaard's cross from close range as VAR confirmed the goal post a lengthy check.

Key numbers from the Arsenal versus Brentford match

The last three goals Arsenal have conceded in the Premier League have all come from headers. Lautaro Martinez (Manchester United), James Tarkowski (Everton), and Toney (Brentford). As per Squawka, Arsenal have failed to record a win in three consecutive games across competitions for the first time since April 2022. Toney now has 14 Premier League goals this season.

Spurs suffer a heavy defeat

Rodrigo Bentancur handed Spurs the lead, diverting home Victor Kristiansen's sliced finish. Nampalys Mendy scored a screamer from the edge of the box before Kelechi Iheanacho squared for James Maddison to score. Kelechi Iheanacho made it 3-1 for the Foxes going into the break. In the 2nd half, Harvey Barnes scored from Maddison's pass.

Key Premier League numbers for Leicester players

Iheanacho scored his 40th Premier League goal, including three in the ongoing season. Maddison scored his 42nd Premier League goal, including nine this season. He has also raced to 5 assists this season. Barnes has now scored 30 Premier League goals, steering clear of Jurgen Klinsmann, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, and Pedro (all 29).

A look at the records scripted in both these games

Leicester have ended a run of four successive Premier League defeats versus Spurs, who have suffered two losses in their last three away games. As per Opta, this is the first time Arsenal failed to win after going ahead since January 2022. Brentford scored their 15th goal from set-piece situations in the PL 2022-23 season.