Abu Dhabi Open 2023, Belinda Bencic reaches final: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 11, 2023, 10:09 pm 2 min read

Belinda Bencic has reached the final of the Abu Dhabi Open 2023 (Source: Twitter/@BelindaBencic)

Belinda Bencic has reached the final of the Abu Dhabi Open 2023 with a comfortable victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. Bencic claimed a win in straight sets, sealing a 6-2, 6-3 victory. Bencic has reached her second final in 2023 after having earlier won the Adelaide International 2 honor by beating Daria Kasatkina. Here are the key stats.

Key match stats

Bencic served three aces to Haddad Maia's two. She committed two double faults - one more than Haddad Maia (1). Bencic claimed an 89% win on the first serve and a 42% win on the second. She converted 5/7 break points.

Key numbers for Bencic

As per WTA, Bencic now owns an 11-2 win-loss record this season. Bencic won one match and lost one in the United Cup. She claimed four wins and got a walkover in Adelaide International 2. She lost in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2023. And now, she has won three straight matches to reach the final in Abu Dhabi.

Bencic owns a 2-1 record over Haddad Maia

With this win, Bencic now owns a 2-1 record over Haddad Maia. Before this match, the pair met twice in 2022. Bencic claimed the pair's maiden meeting in Sydney before Haddad Maia won in Toronto.