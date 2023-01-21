Sports

Australian Open 2023, Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna advance: Stats

Indian mixed doubles duo Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna sailed into the second round of the Australian Open 2023

Indian mixed doubles duo Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna sailed into the second round of the Australian Open 2023 on Saturday. Sania and Bopanna ousted Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville to progress further. Sania-Bopanna won the contest 7-5, 6-3. Notably, Sania's last mixed doubles appearance at Grand Slams came at 2022 Wimbledon alongside Mate Pavic as the pair reached the quarters. Here's more.

Key numbers for Sania in mixed doubles

Sania, who is a three-time finalist and one-time winner in mixed doubles at the Australian Open, has extended her win-loss tally to 30-10. Overall, the three-time mixed doubles champion has a win-loss record of 89-44 at Slams.

Key match stats

Sania and Bopanna served five aces compared to their opponent's two. Both pairs committed one double fault each. Sania and Bopanna had an identical 73% win both on the first and second serves respectively, besides converting 4/10 break points.

Sania has reached 2nd round in women's doubles

On January 19, Sania and her women's doubles partner Anna Danilina reached the second round. Sania and Anna beat Bernarda Pera and Dalma Galfi 6-2, 7-5 to advance further. In the second round, the two will be taking on Alison Van Uytvanck and Anhelina Kalinina, who overcame the pair of Eri Hozumi and Tamara Zidansek.

Sania to retire post AO 2023

36-year-old Sania will retire from professional tennis post the 2023 Australian Open. Sania, a former world number one in women's doubles, took to social media to pen down a heartfelt message confirming the same. Before that, Sania had stated that she plans to retire at the upcoming WTA 1000 event in Dubai in February.