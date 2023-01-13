Sports

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza to retire post Australian Open

Sania Mirza has won 43 titles in her doubles career so far (Source: Twitter/@MirzaSania)

Indian ace Sania Mirza will bid adieu to tennis post the 2023 Australian Open, starting January 16 (Monday). Mirza, a former world number one in doubles, took to social media to pen down a heartfelt message confirming the same. The 36-year-old had recently stated that she plans to retire at the upcoming WTA 1000 event in Dubai in February. Here's more.

First-round exit in Adelaide International 2

Mirza, who was paired alongside Anna Danilina, recently exited in the first round of women's doubles in Adelaide International 2. The Indian-Kazakh duo suffered a 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 defeat to the number one seed and Australian-Czech pair of Storm Hunter and Barbora Krejcikova. The duo of Mirza-Danilina will be next seen in the Australian Open. Mirza made her AO debut way back in 2005.

How did Mirza fare in 2022?

Mirza reached the Wimbledon mixed doubles semi-final along with Mate Pavic in 2022. It was also her first Grand Slam last-four appearance in five years. She also reached the final of the Charleston Open WTA 500 and Strasbourg Open in 2022. Mirza also made it to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2022 along with USA's Rajeev Ram.

One of the most successful tennis players from India

Mirza is India's most successful female tennis player. She is a three-time champion in women's doubles (Wimbledon and US Open in 2015; 2016 Australian Open). She is also a three-time winner in mixed doubles (2009 AO, 2012 French Open, and 2014 US Open). Mirza has won a total of 43 titles in doubles and three in mixed doubles, besides a solitary title in singles.

Mirza retired as India's number-one player (singles)

Mirza was India's number-one ranked player in singles from 2003 until her retirement from the same in 2013.