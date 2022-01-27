Sports

2022 Australian Open: Ashleigh Barty dispatches Madison Keys, reaches final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 27, 2022, 03:18 pm 2 min read

A resounding Ashleigh Barty dispatched Madison Keys to reach the 2022 Australian Open final. Barty was at her best, dominating the scenes against Keys. She won the match 6-1, 6-3 to reach the final. With this win, Barty has maintained her unbeaten run in 2022, going unbroken for her ninth consecutive match. She has been in terrific form this year.

Run Barty extends her unbeaten run in 2022

Barty has lost 21 games in her six matches this year at AO. She is through to the final after extending her unbeaten record this year (10-0). Prior to the AO, she had won the Adelaide International trophy. Barty has reached her maiden AO final. Her last best appearance here was a semi-final show in 2020.

Feat Barty registers a special feat

As per WTA, No.1 seed Barty has become the first home player to reach the Australian Open women's final in 42 years. The last Australian player to make the final here was Wendy Turnbull, who was the runner-up to Hana Mandlikova in 1980. Barty is bidding to become the first women's home champion since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

Records Barty has scripted these records

Barty, who has dropped just 21 games en route to the final, has registered the lowest number by any player en route to a Grand Slam title match since Serena Williams conceded 16 during the 2013 US Open. The Aussie international has scripted the joint-fourth lowest number this century as well. She has improved her major semi-final record to 3-1 as well.

Do you know? Barty improves her win-loss record at Slams

Barty has a 23-8 win-loss record now at the Australian Open. She is aiming to win a maiden AO crown. Overall, she has extended her win-loss tally at Slams to 56-24. She is vying to win a third Grand Slam title.