Andy Murray reaches semis of Sydney Tennis Classic

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 13, 2022, 07:43 pm 2 min read

Andy Murray is a five-time AO runner-up (Photo Credit: Twitter/@andy_murray)

British tennis star Andy Murray has qualified for the semi-finals of the Sydney Tennis Classic on Thursday. He progressed to the last four after eighth seed David Goffin was forced to retire due to a leg injury. The Brit won the first set 6-2. Thereafter, he was given a walkover as Goffin was unable to play. He will next take on America's Reilly Opelka.

Context Why does it matter?

This is Murray's first semi-final appearance in top-tier tennis in the last two years.

He won his last ATP title in October 2019 - Antwerp Open, which marked his last semi-final appearance.

Murray's career was set for a tragic end in 2019 after picking up a hip injury.

However, he underwent two surgeries and is now aiming to produce a late purple patch.

Statement Murray expresses sympathy for his opponent

At the post-match interview, Murray said that he feels bad for Goffin. "He's missed the last eight months with injury. I believe he had surgery on the elbow, and he's had a problem with his knee for the last three or four months," Murray said. "The injuries and stuff as you get older, they can get you down. Hopefully, he's OK," he added.

Details Andy Murray's road to semis

Murray started his Sydney Tennis Classic campaign with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Norwegian player Viktor Durasovic in the round of 32 at Ken Rosewall Arena. Murray went past his Georgian challenger Nikoloz Basilashvili in the round of 16 in a hard-fought match 6(4)-7(7), 7(7)-6(3), 6-3, which lasted for nearly three hours. He was given a walkover against Goffin in the quarter-finals.

Career Andy Murray's career highlights

Murray has three Grand Slams under his name. He clinched his first Grand Slam in 2012 when he won the US Open to become the first British player to achieve the feat. A year later, he won his first Wimbledon Championship. He won his second Wimbledon title in 2016. Murray is yet to win the Australian and French Open.

Information A look at the other results

Murray was joined by Englishman Dan Evans, who beat American player Maxime Cressy 6-4, 7-6 (7-5). Murray will play Opelka, who beat Brandon Nakashima 7-6, 6-2. Evans will take on top seed Aslan Karatsev. The latter beat Lorenzo Sonego in three sets.