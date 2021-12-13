Sports Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Key stats (Australian Open)

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Key stats (Australian Open)

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 13, 2021, 08:27 pm

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have met twice at the Australian Open

Tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are in the entry list for the 2022 Australian Open. World number one, Djokovic, is in pursuit of a record-extending 10th trophy at this Slam. The Serbian is also the defending champion, having won the Grand Slam earlier this year. His long-time rival Nadal will vie for his second title at the Australian Open.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Djokovic and Nadal have one of the biggest rivalries in tennis history. Earlier this year, Djokovic became the first-ever player to win the French Open after defeating Nadal in the semi-finals. He extended his ATP head-to-head lead over Nadal to 30-28. The two players have met only in finals in five of the last six meetings. They have met twice at the Australian Open.

Information Australian Open: Djokovic has a 2-0 lead over Nadal

Djokovic has a 2-0 lead over Nadal at the Australian Open. In 2019, the Serbian defeated Nadal Novak 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to win this Grand Slam. He won the 2012 final too, handing Nadal a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 defeat.

2012 Longest major final of all time

The 2012 Australian Open final between Djokovic and Nadal ran for five hours and 53 minutes, the longest Grand Slam final of all time. Djokovic defeated Nadal to win his third major title in a row. It was Djokovic's third Australian Open title. Djokovic led the ATP Rankings at that time, while Nadal was behind him at number two.

2019 A record-breaking seventh Australian Open title

Djokovic handed Nadal a straight-set defeat in the 2019 final (6-3, 6-2, 6-3). The Serbian had won his seventh Australian Open and 15th Grand Slam title. He surpassed Pete Sampras (14) in the terms of Grand Slam men's singles titles. Djokovic broke a tie with legends Roy Emerson and Roger Federer (6 each) for most Australian Open titles.

Feats A look at Djokovic's notable feats at Australian Open

Djokovic has won the Australian Open the most number of times (9). The Serbian is 82-8 at this Slam. He owns a win percentage of 91. He has a perfect record in the finals of the Australian Open (9-0). Djokovic enters the 2022 Australian Open as the defending champion. He outplayed world number two Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 final.