SA vs India: Rohit Sharma ruled out of Test series

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 13, 2021, 06:39 pm

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of India's three-Test series against South Africa due to an injury. Although the exact nature of the injury is yet to be known, a report in Cricbuzz stated that it is "quite serious". Priyank Panchal, who led India A in the three-match series, has replaced Rohit. The latter recently replaced Virat Kohli as India's white-ball skipper.

Information Rohit suffered the injury while practicing

It is understood that Rohit suffered an injury during a training session at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai where he has been practicing for the last week. More details on the same are yet to be out.

Squad India's squad for South Africa Test series

India's squad for SA Test series: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Priyank Panchal. Standby players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.