All we know about Max Verstappen's dramatic F1 championship win

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 13, 2021, 04:16 pm

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday

Dutch driver Max Verstappen won the grand finale in one of the greatest Formula One seasons in history on Sunday. Verstappen sealed the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, beating Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in an enthralling final-lap finish. Both Verstappen and Hamilton entered the race level on points. Although the 24-year-old won the World Championship, the race had plenty of drama. Here, we decode the same.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The final race of the 2021 Formula One World Championship in Abu Dhabi brought the crowd to its feet. It was a winner-takes-all tie for Hamilton and Red Bull's Verstappen, who were tied on 369.5 points. Legend Hamilton was eyeing a record-breaking eighth World Championship title. However, Verstappen overtook him in what turned out to be a controversial final-lap to win the title.

Start Hamilton started well, but controversy accompanied him

Hamilton was off to a brilliant start, taking the lead from Verstappen. He looked in complete control of the race and even survived an initial scare at Turn 6, where Verstappen attempted to overtake Hamilton. The former managed to stay on the track, however, Hamilton was forced to cut the corner at the chicane. Verstappen expressed his discontent, but there was no investigation.

Information Hamilton was cruising in the middle phase

Verstappen struggled to match Hamilton's pace in the middle phase. The latter maintained his pace and the gap between the two rivals. Hamilton was all set to break Michael Schumacher's record of seven titles until a crash resurrected the campaign of Verstappen.

Crash A blessing in disguise for Verstappen

On lap 54, Williams driver Nicholas Latifi crashed into the barriers. Meanwhile, the safety car was deployed to clear the debris. This reduced the gap between the two rivals to zero. Hamilton was unable to pit. He had to make the remaining four laps with his old tires. On the other hand, Verstappen was able to bring in fresh tires.