Kamran Akmal refuses to play the PSL, slams Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal is the most capped player in the PSL history

Top-order batter Kamran Kamran has refused to feature in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League. Kamran expressed his discontent after being picked in the Silver category of the draft by Peshawar Zalmi. Notably, Kamran is the most capped player in the history of the tournament. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Kamran said he "is not going to play with such humiliation".

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Kamran is the most experienced player in PSL history. He has represented Peshawar Zalmi in 69 matches from 2016 to 2021 (most). Ahead of the draft of the impending PSL season, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had tweaked the player categories. As a result, Kamran plunged from the Diamond to the Gold category. However, Zalmi eventually picked him from the Silver category.

Statement You don't treat a player like this: Kamran

"If it has to end like this, so be it, but I am not going to play with such humiliation. This is an embarrassment. You don't treat a player like this. With all the runs I have scored, I deserve better," he said. "I agree that rejigging the categories wasn't the franchises' prerogative. But being picked in Silver was a further demotion."

Pay Kamran will be paid the same amount of money

Zalmi head coach Mohammad Akram informed that Kamran's remuneration structure won't be changed. "Kamran has always been the closest to our heart. I had spoken with him earlier, and informed him that if we pick him in the Silver category, we will still pay him same money as he would earn in the Gold category by making him the team's mentor," said Akram.

Information Peshawar Zalmi didn't retain Kamran

The PSL franchises met in Lahore on Sunday to finalize their squads for the impending season, starting January 27. Although Zalmi didn't retain Kamran, they picked him from the draft. They retained their captain Wahab Riaz, while Shoaib Malik was acquired from the Diamond category.

Stats A look at his PSL stats

Kamran is the second-highest run-scorer in the PSL, having amassed 1,820 runs at an average of 27.57. He has struck at 136.84 so far. He is only behind Babar Azam in terms of runs (2,070). Kamran has registered the most number of hundreds (3) in the tournament. He has smashed 197 fours and 84 sixes. Shoaib Malik follows him with 1,481 runs.