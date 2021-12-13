Sports Ashes 2021/22: Anderson, Broad likely to play the second Test

Ashes 2021/22: Anderson, Broad likely to play the second Test

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 13, 2021, 11:37 am

James Anderson and Stuart Broad missed the first Test at the Gabba

England pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad are fit to play the second Test of the Ashes 2021/22 in Adelaide. Head coach Chris Silverwood confirmed the development on Sunday. Anderson was left out of the opener to manage his workload ahead of the Adelaide Test, which will be a Day/Night affair. Meanwhile, England picked Jack Leach in the XI in place of Broad.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Anderson is the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket. He is the only pacer with over 600 Test wickets. His compatriot Broad is only behind him and Glenn McGrath in terms of wickets. The England management drew criticism by dropping both of them in the first Ashes Test. England will likely include the duo in the line-up in the second Test.

Statement Here is what Silverwood said

"Jimmy will be fit and ready to go for the second Test, as will Stuart. They are available. From an experience point of view, with the bowlers we've got heaps of experience so I'm happy with that," Silverwood said. "The guys have already been training with the pink ball behind the scenes. And what we have got is a very skilful set of bowlers."

Broad England missed the presence of Broad

The decision to include Leach in place of Broad didn't yield good results. Leach returned figures of 1/102 in 13 overs on a wicket that supported pace. Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson scalped three wickets each. "Stuart has been great, to be honest," Silverwood said. "Obviously he was disappointed not to be playing but he understood that this is a long series.

1st Test How did the first Test pan out?

England were bowled out for a paltry 147 on Day 1 as Pat Cummins ran through the visitors with figures worth 5/38. Australia were 166/1 in response before being reduced to 195/5. However, Travis Head led the show with an aggressive 152, driving Australia to 425. England perished on 297 in the second innings, giving Australia a 20-run target. Australia won by nine wickets.

D/N Anderson, Broad can be lethal with pink ball

As stated, the upcoming Test at the Adelaide Oval, starting December 16, will be a Day/Night affair. Anderson and Broad can be even more lethal with the pink ball. The former has 14 wickets at an incredible average of 19.28 from four Day/Night Tests, while Broad has taken 10 (at 27.30). Notably, Anderson's only five-for in D/N Tests have come in Adelaide.