La Liga, Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 13, 2021, 03:28 am

Karim Benzema scored for Real Madrid

La Liga leaders Real Madrid beat arch-rivals Atletico Madrid 2-0 to continue making rapid progress this season. The in-form Karim Benzema scored a superb goal in the first half before Marco Asensio added the second after half-time. Defending champions Atletico are 13 points behind Real, having played a game less. Earlier, Barcelona were held 2-2 by Osasuna to be reeling at eighth place.

Real are the real deal this season and have found a spark under Carlo Ancelotti. They have lost just once in La Liga this season. Having claimed their 13th win, Real look like the ideal candidates to win the league title. Once again, it was their talisman Karim Benzema, who has continued his magical form this season. He has been a top draw.

Atletico started the game brightly but it was Real who got the decisive goal early on. Hermoso gave the ball away and Vinicius Junior put in a lovely cross into the middle of the box where Benzema was left unmarked. The Frenchman hit his shot on the volley to beat Jan Oblak. The second half saw Asensio get on the score sheet.

Benzema has scored 36 goals in 2021 in all competitions. As per Opta, this is his best scoring tally in a calendar year in his Real Madrid career (35 goals in 2019). Benzema has scored three goals in his last four derbies against Atletico in all competitions, just one fewer than in his previous 34 games against them (four goals).

This was the 169th meeting between the two teams in La Liga. Real have won their 90th Madrid derby in the league. Real are now unbeaten in six home league games against Atletico (W3 D3). Atletco have failed to beat Real in each of their last eight games across competitions (D4 L4).

Benzema has been involved in 20 La Liga goals this season. He netted his 13th goal of the campaign. The Frenchman has netted 18 goals in all competitions, taking his Real Madrid tally to 297. He now has 205 La Liga goals.

Vinicius got two assists in the match. He now has 14 goal involvements in La Liga this season (G 10 A4).