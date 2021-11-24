Thomas Tuchel completes 50 matches as Chelsea manager: Key stats

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea beat Juventus 4-0 at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea dished out a superb performance on matchday five of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season. The Premier League leaders overcame Juventus 4-0 at Stamford Bridge to qualify for the knockout stages. The Group H leaders saw manager Thomas Tuchel achieve a special milestone. The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-German boss completed 50 games as Chelsea's manager. We decode the key numbers.

Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in January 2021 and revitalized the side. Lampard had assembled a strong squad and Tuchel maximized by bringing his vision into play. He made the side compact defensively and that has had a significant bearing. Chelsea hardly concede goals and going front, they take the chances. Tuchel has already won two trophies, including the Champions League and Chelsea are flying.

This was Tuchel's 50th match in charge of Chelsea in all competitions. The Blues secured their 32nd win. They have drawn 11 and lost just seven matches. Interestingly, Chelsea have kept 31 clean sheets in these 50 games. As per Opta, this tally more than any other side in Europe's big-five leagues in this period, conceding just 24 goals.

Tuchel joined Chelsea when they were ninth. He helped them secure a Top-four finish in the PL last season. Tuchel also led Chelsea to Champions League glory, beating Manchester City in the final. He had also seen his side finish as FA Cup runners-up. Chelsea won the UEFA Super Cup to start the season. They are also top of the PL 2021-22 table.

Chelsea started the season by winning the UEFA Super Cup, beating Villarreal 6-5 on penalties. The Blues have kept eight clean sheets in the PL this season. Chelsea have also kept four clean sheets in the Champions League. Overall, Tuchel's men have let in just eight goals this season in all competitions (20 matches).

Recently, Tuchel won the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year. He has also bagged two Premier League Manager of the Month awards (March 2021, October 2021). Notably, Tuchel has been nominated for FIFA Best Men's coach award.

In 31 Premier League games, Tuchel has secured 20 wins, seven draws, and four losses. Chelsea have scored 55 goals, besides conceding only 17.