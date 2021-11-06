Decoding Chelsea's brilliant run in the 2021-22 season

Nov 06, 2021

Since Thomas Tuchel joined Chelsea in January 2021, the tides have changed for the Blues. Tuchel went on to help Chelsea win the Champions League 2020-21 title, besides leading them to the FA Cup final and a top-four finish in the Premier League. The 2021-22 season has seen Chelsea start in a dominating fashion in all competitions. Here we decode their run.

Premier League

Chelsea top the proceedings in the Premier League

Chelsea are at the top of the Premier League 2021-22 table. Having played 10 games, Chelsea have won eight, drawn one, and lost one. Interestingly, the Blues have forwarded the second-highest number of goals (26), besides conceding the fewest (3). They have the best goal difference (+23). Chelsea have won their last four PL games as well.

UCL

Chelsea have started well in the Champions League

Chelsea are placed second in Group H of the Champions League. They have won three and lost one from their four games so far. The Blues have scored six goals, besides conceding just one. The defending champions are likely to finish second behind Juventus and book a berth in the round of 16 stage.

Carabao Cup

Chelsea are in the quarters of the Carabao Cup

Chelsea won their third and fourth round fixtures to be in the quarters of the Carabao Cup. They will face Brentford in the last eight. In the previous round, Chelsea beat Southampton 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 1-1. Prior to that, they beat Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties after the match finished 1-1.

Performers

The key performers for Chelsea this season

Right-back Reece James has netted four goals for the Blues this season across competitions. The England international has also contributed with three assists. Mason Mount has also chipped with three goals and two assists. Romelu Lukaku, who became Chelsea's record signing this summer, has scored four goals. Notably, Chelsea have had 17 different scorers this season.

Numbers

Chelsea have kept 10 clean sheets this season

Chelsea started the season by winning the UEFA Super Cup, beating Villarreal 6-5 on penalties. Chelsea have kept seven clean sheets in the PL this season. Their best win was the 7-0 drubbing of Norwich City. Chelsea have also kept three clean sheets in the Champions League. Overall, Tuchel's men have let in just seven goals this season across competitions (17 matches).