Premier League, Liverpool thrash sorry Watford: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 16, 2021, 07:10 pm

Mohamed Salah was superb for Liverpool

Liverpool bossed the show against Watford to earn a massive 5-0 victory in gameweek eight of the Premier League 2021-22 season. Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick and made an assist. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah too ran riot with some brilliant display on offer. The Reds have gone atop the table for the moment as their unbeaten run continued. Here's more.

Liverpool

Five-star Reds crush Watford

Liverpool started well and Salah spun past Danny Rose to spot Mane, who converted the pass. Watford were guilty of giving the ball away and Firmino scored the second before half-time. The Reds were in rampant mode in the second half as Firmino scored the third before Salah worked his magic past the defenders and scored a solo goal. Firmino then completed the show.

Mane

Mane reaches the mark of 100 PL goals

Making his 237th PL appearance, Mane netted his 100th goal. He now has five goals this season. Notably, Mane has become the third African player to reach 100 goals in the Premier League, after Didier Drogba and Mohamed Salah. As per Opta, he is the third player to reach 100+ PL goals without netting a penalty, after Les Ferdinand (149) and Emile Heskey (110).

Opta stats

Records for Milner and Salah

At 35 years and 285 days, James Milner is the oldest player to assist a goal for Liverpool in the PL since Gary McAllister in October 2001 (36y 299d versus Leicester). Meanwhile, Salah has now scored in each of his last eight games for Liverpool. This is the longest run of scoring in consecutive appearances for Liverpool since Daniel Sturridge in February 2014 (8).

Stats

Salah continues his magic, Firmino scripts PL history

Salah has now raced to 104 goals and 38 assists. In 2021-22, he already has seven goals and four assists. Meanwhile, Firmino has 70 PL goals, including four this season. As per Opta, Firmino has scored the second hat-trick of his career in the Premier League (also vs Arsenal in December 2018), becoming the only Brazilian to have netted multiple hat-tricks in the competition.

Twitter Post

Brilliant performance!