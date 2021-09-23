Carabao Cup: Manchester United lose; Chelsea and Arsenal through

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 10:35 am

West Ham beat Manchester United 1-0 to progress

West Ham United knocked out Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford. Manuel Lanzini's ninth-minute goal was enough as the Hammers progressed into the round of 16. The hosts paid the price for a slow start and despite 27 efforts, failed to find the target. Meanwhile, Arsenal progressed after blanking Wimbledon and Chelsea won on penalties against Aston Villa. Here's more.

MUNWHU

West Ham to face Man City in the next round

United made 11 changes and despite having a decent team on paper, the side struggled to expose the hollowness. Lanzini's goal was due to West Ham's flying start as Ryan Fredericks eased between a disappointing Jadon Sancho and Alex Telles to offer a low cross back to Lanzini, who finished into the bottom corner. United had their moments, but were the second best outfit.

Stats

West Ham seal a rare win at Old Trafford

For the first time since 2007, West Ham beat Man United at Old Trafford. As per BBC, this was West Ham's first win in a cup competition against United since Paolo di Canio scored the only goal in an FA Cup meeting in 2001. This was also the first win for David Moyes against his former side since being sacked.

Wins

Chelsea and Spurs win on penalties

Chelsea beat Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 1-1. The win extends Chelsea's unbeaten start to the campaign. Timo Werner had scored for Chelsea, ending a nine-game drought for the Blues. It was also the first goal from open play that Chelsea have conceded in 2021-22. Meanwhile, Spurs advanced after beating Wolves on penalties (3-2). The match had ended 2-2.

Duo

Arsenal blank Wimbledon, win for Leicester

Arsenal blanked Wimbledon 3-0 as Mikel Arteta registered a third successive win in all competitions. Alexandre Lacazette, Emile Smith Rowe, and Eddie Nketiah scored for Arsenal. They also smashed the woodwork twice. Leicester City beat Milwall 2-0 away as Ademola Lookman scored his maiden goal. Kelechi Iheanacho scored the second after setting up Lookman for the opener.

Twitter Post

Round 4 fixtures