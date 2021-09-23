Carabao Cup: Manchester United lose; Chelsea and Arsenal through
West Ham United knocked out Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford. Manuel Lanzini's ninth-minute goal was enough as the Hammers progressed into the round of 16. The hosts paid the price for a slow start and despite 27 efforts, failed to find the target. Meanwhile, Arsenal progressed after blanking Wimbledon and Chelsea won on penalties against Aston Villa. Here's more.
West Ham to face Man City in the next round
United made 11 changes and despite having a decent team on paper, the side struggled to expose the hollowness. Lanzini's goal was due to West Ham's flying start as Ryan Fredericks eased between a disappointing Jadon Sancho and Alex Telles to offer a low cross back to Lanzini, who finished into the bottom corner. United had their moments, but were the second best outfit.
West Ham seal a rare win at Old Trafford
For the first time since 2007, West Ham beat Man United at Old Trafford. As per BBC, this was West Ham's first win in a cup competition against United since Paolo di Canio scored the only goal in an FA Cup meeting in 2001. This was also the first win for David Moyes against his former side since being sacked.
Chelsea and Spurs win on penalties
Chelsea beat Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 1-1. The win extends Chelsea's unbeaten start to the campaign. Timo Werner had scored for Chelsea, ending a nine-game drought for the Blues. It was also the first goal from open play that Chelsea have conceded in 2021-22. Meanwhile, Spurs advanced after beating Wolves on penalties (3-2). The match had ended 2-2.
Arsenal blank Wimbledon, win for Leicester
Arsenal blanked Wimbledon 3-0 as Mikel Arteta registered a third successive win in all competitions. Alexandre Lacazette, Emile Smith Rowe, and Eddie Nketiah scored for Arsenal. They also smashed the woodwork twice. Leicester City beat Milwall 2-0 away as Ademola Lookman scored his maiden goal. Kelechi Iheanacho scored the second after setting up Lookman for the opener.
Round 4 fixtures
🏆 Fixtures for Round Four of this season's #CarabaoCup have been confirmed!#EFL— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) September 22, 2021