IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals humble Sunrisers Hyderabad: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 22, 2021, 11:22 pm

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals earned a comfortable win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Solid knocks from Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer helped them chase the 135-run target. Earlier, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje dominated the SRH batters. The bottom-placed SRH lost their seventh game of the season. They have won only a solitary match so far.

Match

How did the match pan out?

SRH were off to a bad start after electing to bat. They lost David Warner (0) in the first over. Wriddhiman Saha and Kane Williamson reconstructed SRH's innings but couldn't go a long way. The middle-order couldn't do much, while Abdul Samad and Rashid Khan powered SRH to 134/9. DC easily chased the total, with Iyer and Rishabh Pant getting them home.

Warner

Warner registered a rare duck

Warner returned to the Playing XI after getting dropped during the India leg. He was earlier sacked as captain, as SRH suffered a string of defeats. The left-handed batter couldn't gain redemption against DC, having been dismissed for a duck. This is the first time since the IPL 2016 that he couldn't open his account in an innings.

Rabada

Rabada emerged as the standout bowler

Rabada was the pick of DC bowlers in the first innings. He mowed down SRH's middle-order, having snapped up three wickets for 37 runs. This was his fifth haul of three or more wickets in the UAE (IPL). Rabada took four such hauls in the previous edition. Notably, Jasprit Bumrah is the only other bowler to have claimed this haul five times in UAE.

Dhawan

Dhawan completes 400 runs in the season

Dhawan has been on a roll this season. He anchored the first half of DC's innings with a defiant knock. However, he missed out on his 45th half-century in the IPL. He managed 42 off 37 in the run-chase. The DC opener also completed 400 runs in the ongoing season. This is the sixth consecutive IPL season wherein he has touched the 400-run mark.

Do you know?

400+ runs in an IPL season second-most times

Dhawan has scored 400+ runs in an IPL season eight times, the second-most by a player (2011-2012, 2016-2021). Notably, Suresh Raina holds the record for scoring 400+ runs in an IPL season most number of times (9).

Nortje

Nortje was on fire!

Anrich Nortje decimated the SRH batters with his express pace. He didn't give them any freebies throughout the innings. The South African seamer conceded just 12 runs in his four. He dismissed Warner and Kedar Jadhav. Nortje was charged up and clocked 145 KPH and over, in his very first over (148.2, 145, 147.5, 150.8, 151.2, and 147.1).