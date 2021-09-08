BCCI announces Team India's squad for T20 World Cup

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 08, 2021, 09:20 pm

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Team India's squad for the men's T20 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Varun Chakravarthy have been included in the 15-member squad. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is a notable inclusion. Notably, the T20 WC is set to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

Information

India's squad for T20 WC

India's squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami. Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Schedule

A look at India's schedule

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24. The Kohli-led side will then take on New Zealand on October 31 (Dubai), Afghanistan on November 3 (Abu Dhabi), the first-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group B on November 5 (Dubai), and the second-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group A on November 8 (Dubai).