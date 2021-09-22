Former WI all-rounder Marlon Samuels charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels has been charged by the ICC for breaching four counts of the Emirates Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code. The global cricket body, in a media statement, revealed the charges related to the T10 tournament conducted by the ECB. Notably, Samuels has 14 days (from September 21) to respond to the charges. Here are further details.

Article 2.4.2 and 2.4.3 of Anti-Corruption Code

Article 2.4.2 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute. Article 2.4.3 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Article 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of Anti-Corruption Code

Article 2.4.6 - Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation. Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

Samuels represented Karnataka Tuskers in the 2019 T10 league

Samuels took part in the 2019 edition of the T10 tournament. He represented the Karnataka Tuskers but did not play a single game. Karnataka finished last with just three points. They won only one game in the season.

Cricket West Indies responds to the charges

Responding to the charges against Samuels, CWI said, "Cricket West Indies (CWI) has been made aware of the charges which have been laid by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit, involving former West Indies player Marlon Samuels. Formal charges have been laid with breaching four counts of the Emirates Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code for participants of the T10 League in Abu Dhabi in 2019."

Samuels was banned by the ICC in 2008

Samuels has been involved in several controversies in past as well. In 2008, he was banned by the ICC after being found guilty of "receiving money" and bringing the "game of cricket into disrepute". He was banned from bowling for a year after his action was found to be illegal in 2015. Samuels mocked Ben Stokes with a salute in 2015.

Samuels retired from professional cricket in November 2020

Samuels announced his retirement from professional cricket in November 2020. He made headlines after his match-winning knock in the 2012 World T20 final in Colombo. His 78-run knock (56) and figures of 1/15 helped the Windies seal a comfortable win. He once again delivered in the World T20 final in 2016. Samuels struck an unbeaten 85 off 66 balls against England.