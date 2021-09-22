IPL 2021: SRH elect to bat against DC

IPL 2021, DC vs SRH: Here is the toss update

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are facing each other in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The match is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat. DC did well in the India leg, while SRH occupy the bottom position on the points table with just one win. Here's more.

A look at the key details

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is hosting the third game this season. So far, the wicket has provided assistance to fast bowlers. Notably, Arshdeep Singh took a five-wicket haul on this strip last night. The batters have to work for runs here.

Here is the head-to-head record

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a considerable lead over Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In 19 head-to-head meetings, Hyderabad have managed to win 11 matches with a win percentage of 57.89. On the other hand, Delhi have earned eight victories against SRH (win percentage: 42.11). Notably, DC have won four out of seven matches against SRH since the IPL 2019.

Natarajan tests positive for COVID-19

In a major blow for SRH, fast bowler T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the match. Six close contacts of him were also placed in isolation. However, the BCCI confirmed that the match will happen as per the schedule. Notably, the SRH pacer remains asymptomatic, and has isolated himself from the rest of the squad.

Here are the two teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

David Warner returns to the XI

Star opener David Warner returns to the SRH Playing XI. The Australian batter was axed from captaincy midway through the season, earlier this year. Under him, the Orange Army suffered a string of defeats in the season. As a result, Kane Williamson replaced him. Warner was even dropped from the XI shortly after. He eyes redemption as he returns to the fold.