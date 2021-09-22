Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray: Decoding the stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 22, 2021, 06:40 pm

Statistical comparison between Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, on Tuesday, claimed a stunning victory over Frenchman Ugo Humbert at the Moselle Open. Murray won seven straight games en route to his first-round win. Prior to this, he faced a second-round defeat to Roman Safiullin in Rennes. His long-time rival Novak Djokovic recently missed out on his fourth Grand Slam of 2021. Here, we decode their rivalry.

Murray

A look at the career stats of Murray

Murray has a career record of 683-207 (46 ATP singles titles). He is 192-49 at Grand Slams. He won his first major by winning the 2012 US Open (defeated Djokovic in the final). Murray won Wimbledon in the following year. He won the last of his three majors in 2016 by winning Wimbledon. Murray hasn't gone past the third at Grand Slams after 2017.

Djokovic

Djokovic has won 20 Grand Slam titles

Serbian maestro Djokovic has the joint-most Grand Slam titles in men's singles (20) along with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He won his 20th major after winning Wimbledon this year. Djokovic has a record nine Australian Open titles. He owns two French Open, six Wimbledon, and three US Open titles. Djokovic has a win-loss record of 323-46 at Grand Slams.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Djokovic enjoys a lead of 25-11 over Murray in the ATP head-to-head series. The two players haven't played much against each other in recent times. Notably, Djokovic leads 8-2 in Grand Slam matches (5-2 in finals). The Serbian leads 5-2 on clay courts, 20-8 on hard courts (16-7 outdoor, 4-1 indoor). Meanwhile, Murray leads Djokovic 2-0 on grass courts.

Information

Match results across tournaments

Here are the match results across tournaments. Grand Slams: Djokovic leads 8-2. ATP World Tour Finals: 1-1. ATP World Tour Masters 1000: Djokovic leads 14-6. ATP World Tour 500 Series: 1-1. ATP World Tour 250 Series: Djokovic leads 1-0. Olympic Games: Murray leads 1-0.

Meetings

Djokovic and Murray have met only in finals since 2015

Interestingly, Djokovic and Murray have met only in finals since the 2015 ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai China. Djokovic have won five of them (2017 Doha, 2016 Roland Garros, 2016 ATP Masters 1000 Madrid, 2016 Australian Open, and 2015 ATP Masters 1000 Paris). Murray beat Djokovic in the final of 2016 ATP Finals and ATP Masters 1000 Rome.

Feats

Murray defeated Djokovic to win 2013 Wimbledon

In 2013, Murray defeated Djokovic to win Wimbledon. The former became the first British man since Fred Perry (1936) to win the tournament. Murray handed Djokovic a straight-set defeat (6-4, 7-5, 6-4). This was the first time in 80 major matches that Djokovic didn't win a set. He avenged this loss by winning the 2015 Australian Open. He beat Murray 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-0.