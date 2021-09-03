World Cup Qualifiers, England and Belgium secure wins: Records broken

England beat Hungary 4-0

England and Belgium enjoyed massive victories in the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for the 2022 event in Qatar. Euro 2020 finalists England powered past Hungary in an away game, winning 4-0. Meanwhile, Belgium too pocketed a 5-2 win away against Estonia. Belgium top Group E with 10 points from four matches, whereas, England claimed a fourth successive win to dominate Group I.

England maintain 100% record

England beat Hungary 4-0 in a hostile environment in Budapest. The victory was marred by racist slurs on England players. England took control after a poor first half when Raheem Sterling found the back of the net in the 55th minute. Sterling assisted Harry Kane next before Harry Maguire benefited from a goal-keeping error. Declan Rice helped England score their fourth goal.

Unique records for Phillips and Rice

England have conceded just the one goal from open play in the 1,331 minutes Kalvin Phillips has featured for the side across 16 matches. Fellow mid-fielder Rice is the first West Ham player to score for England in a World Cup/Euro qualifier since Trevor Brooking in June 1981 (also v Hungary). Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has now scored five international goals for England.

Harry Kane continues to impress for the Three Lions

Kane netted his 39th goal for England in what was his 62nd appearance. The Tottenham forward has scored seven goals in 11 matches this year. As per Opta, Kane has now scored in each of his last 13 Euro/World Cup qualifying matches for England, netting 17 goals overall.

Belgium beat Estonia 5-2 as Lukaku excels

Despite gaining an early lead, Estonia couldn't offer resistance against Belgium, who went on to seal a thrilling win. Romelu Lukaku was in sublime form, scoring a brace. Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, and Thomas Foket were also on the score sheet for the Belgians, who are ranked number one in the world.

Lukaku has netted 66 goals for Belgium

Lukaku has now scored 66 goals for Belgium in 99 matches. The Chelsea striker has surpassed Didier Drogba in terms of international goals scored (65). Lukaku has a stunning 34-goal gap over second-placed Eden Hazard (32) for Belgium. He has nine goals in 10 appearances for Belgium in 2021.

WC Qualifiers: Spain's 66-game unbeaten run comes to an end

Spain suffered their first World Cup qualifying defeat in 28 years after going down against Sweden. The defeat saw Spain face an end to their 66-game unbeaten run in World Cup Qualifiers. In this run, they won 52 games and drew 14. The previous team to beat Spain in World Cup qualifying was Denmark, in March 1993 in Copenhagen.

A look at the results

Group B: Georgia 0-1 Kosovo, Sweden 2-1 Spain Group C: Italy 1-1 Bulgaria, Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland Group E: Czech Republic 1-0 Belarus, Estonia 2-5 Belgium Group I: Andorra 2-0 San Marino, Hungary 0-4 England, Poland 4-1 Albania Group J: Iceland 0-2 Romania, Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany, North Macedonia 0-0 Armenia