Tokyo Paralympics: Praveen Kumar clinches silver in men's high jump

India's Praveen Kumar clinched the silver medal in the men's high jump T64 event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. The 18-year-old, competing in his debut Paralympics, set a new Asian record with a jump of 2.07m. He finished behind Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who bagged the gold medal (2.10m). Following Praveen's magnificent effort, Avani Lekhara won the bronze medal in women's 50m Rifle 3P.

Praveen breaks the Asian record

Praveen recorded 1.83m in his first attempt before clearing the distance of 1.97m in his second. He was placed atop with Jonathan and Maciej Lepiato. The trio then cleared the 2.01m mark. The competition was neck-to-neck as all three registered the distance of 2.04m. Pravin then broke the Asian record, recording 2.07m. However, he couldn't cross the 2.10m mark, thereby settling for silver.

India's best tally of medals at Paralympics

India have won 12 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics. This is India's best tally at a single Paralympic edition. India had won four medals each in 2016 and 1984. Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara (also won bronze) are the two gold-medalists this time. Bhavina Patel, Nishad Kumar, Yogesh Kathuniya, Devendra Jhajharia, Sundar Gurjar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Singhraj Adhana, and Sharad Kumar are the other medalists.

Nine medals in athletics

Praveen is the second teenager from India after shooter Lekhara to win a medal at the Paralympic Games. Notably, nine of India's 11 medals have come from athletics in this edition. (Gold: 1, Silver: 5, Bronze: 3).

Praveen hails from Uttar Pradesh

Praveen Kumar, who was born in 2003, hails from Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The teenager had earlier broken the Asian record at the 12th International World Para Athletics Grand Prix. He had won the gold medal. Praveen had produced a jump of 2.05m in the men's high jump F42/44/64 event. Praveen achieved a new personal best at the Tokyo Paralympics.