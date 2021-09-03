Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Avani Lekhara bags her second medal

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 03, 2021, 11:08 am

Avani won her second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara has bagged her second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. The 19-year-old claimed bronze in R8 50m rifle 3P SH1 event, scoring xxx in the final to claim the medal. Earlier, she had won the gold medal in R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1. Here we present the key details.

Details

Lekhara finishes third, gold medal goes to Zhang Cuiping

Lekhara, who qualified to the finals in sixth managed her way back after two rounds. In the clutch shot, Lekhara shot a notable 10.5 to edge out Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik, who finished fourth. Lekhara finished with 445.9 points to take the bronze. China's Zhang Cuiping won her third consecutive Paralympics gold medal at this event with a personal best of 457.9.

Information

12th medal for India at the Tokyo Paralympics

With Avani winning her second medal, India's tally is up to 12. Avani's medal was India's second of the day after Praveen Kumar bagged silver in the men's high jump T64.

Twitter Post

A historic second medal for Avani

History

Lekhara had become the first Indian woman to win gold

On August 30, Avani had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics. She finished at the top in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo. The 19-year-old registered a record-equaling total of 249.6, setting a new Paralympic record. Avani was overall the fourth Indian athlete to win gold at Paralympics

Do you know?

Avani scripts history for India

Avani has made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals in Paralympics. She had earlier become the first woman to win a Paralympic gold medal for India. She is now the first Indian woman to win multiple Paralympic medals.

Information

Fourth Indian athlete to win gold at Paralympics

Earlier, Avani became the fourth Indian athlete to win a gold medal at Paralympics after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016), and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).