Last updated on Apr 11, 2021, 11:37 am

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold scored an injury-time winner as the Reds came from behind to beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the Premier League. The victory helped Liverpool end a run of six consecutive defeats at Anfield. Liverpool also rose to fifth in the standings, two points below fourth-placed Chelsea, who beat Crystal Palace 4-1. Here we present the records broken.

LIVAVL Liverpool get the job done against Aston Villa

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins fired the visitors ahead with a timely goal in the 43rd minute. The hosts were denied an equalizer as VAR ruled the goal offside. Roberto Firmino had scored but a long VAR review ruled that Diogo Jota was just offside in the build-up. Mohamed Salah headed into an empty net to level the proceedings. Alexander-Arnold scored the winning goal.

Anfield Liverpool score first goal from open play since December 27

Salah's header was the first goal in open play at Anfield since December 27. As per the BBC, this came after a run of 12 hours, 45 minutes and 132 shots since Sadio Mane scored against West Brom. They had managed to score just one penalty at their home ground in that time.

Stats Notable records scripted in the match

As per Opta, Liverpool have won a Premier League game with a 90th-minute winning goal for the 37th time, 12 more than any other team. Aston Villa have lost 22 Premier League games in such a manner. Only Tottenham (23) have lost more in the Premier League history. As per Sky Sports, Liverpool have become the fourth team to reach 2,000+ Premier League points.

