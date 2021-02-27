Leicester City take on Arsenal in a cracking encounter on Sunday in gamweweek 26 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. A win for Leicester will help them keep their points tally intact as they vie for the top three. With Manchester United up against Chelsea, three points will be massive for the Foxes. Meanwhile, Arsenal will hope to show substance. Here are the details.

Form guide A look at the form guide of both sides

Leicester City have lost just once in their last 12 Premier League games. They have claimed 25 points out of the 36 on offer (W7 D4 L1). The Foxes have registered 15 league wins this season (second-highest). Meanwhile, Arsenal have won six of their last 12 league games (W6 D2 L4).

Head-to-head Leicester vs Arsenal: Head-to-head facts

The two sides have faced each other on 29 occasions in the Premier League. Arsenal have the upper hand, winning 16 times. There have been eight draws, whereas, the Foxes have won five times. Leicester have won three of the past four league meetings against Arsenal. As per Opta, the Foxes could do the league double over Arsenal for the first time since 1973-74.

Leicester Notable stats of Leicester

Leicester's record at this stage of W15, D4, L6 is exactly the same as they had at this stage last season. Notably, five of Leicester's six Premier League defeats this season have come at King Power Stadium. Leicester have been awarded 10 penalties (scoring eight of them) in this season's Premier League. Jamie Vardy has scored 11 goals in 12 league appearances against Arsenal.

Arsenal Notable stats of Arsenal