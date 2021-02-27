-
Premier League, Leicester vs Arsenal: Head-to-head, stats and form guideLast updated on Feb 27, 2021, 12:03 pm
Leicester City take on Arsenal in a cracking encounter on Sunday in gamweweek 26 of the Premier League 2020-21 season.
A win for Leicester will help them keep their points tally intact as they vie for the top three.
With Manchester United up against Chelsea, three points will be massive for the Foxes.
Meanwhile, Arsenal will hope to show substance.
Here are the details.
Form guide
A look at the form guide of both sides
Leicester City have lost just once in their last 12 Premier League games.
They have claimed 25 points out of the 36 on offer (W7 D4 L1).
The Foxes have registered 15 league wins this season (second-highest).
Meanwhile, Arsenal have won six of their last 12 league games (W6 D2 L4).
Head-to-head
Leicester vs Arsenal: Head-to-head facts
The two sides have faced each other on 29 occasions in the Premier League.
Arsenal have the upper hand, winning 16 times. There have been eight draws, whereas, the Foxes have won five times.
Leicester have won three of the past four league meetings against Arsenal.
As per Opta, the Foxes could do the league double over Arsenal for the first time since 1973-74.
Leicester
Notable stats of Leicester
Leicester's record at this stage of W15, D4, L6 is exactly the same as they had at this stage last season.
Notably, five of Leicester's six Premier League defeats this season have come at King Power Stadium.
Leicester have been awarded 10 penalties (scoring eight of them) in this season's Premier League.
Jamie Vardy has scored 11 goals in 12 league appearances against Arsenal.
Arsenal
Notable stats of Arsenal
The Gunners have lost three of their last four Premier League matches.
They have failed to score in 10 league matches this season.
As per Opta, Bukayo Saka, who is 19 years old, can become the second-youngest player to reach 50 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, after Cesc Fabregas.
Arsenal have suffered 11 league defeats this season.